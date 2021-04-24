238 new cases, zero virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 238 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County.

The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 224. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.8 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 210 people are hospitalized with the virus. Forty-nine of them are in the ICU.

According to the MCDPH, 45 of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger. Ninety-six of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.