232 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 232 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 226. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.9 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 213 people are hospitalized with the virus. Health officials say 49 of them are in the ICU.

Fifty-six of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Eighty-eight of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.