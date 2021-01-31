221 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday there are 221 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths in Monroe County.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.6 percent. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 268 new cases per day.

Health officials say 542 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus and 131 of them are in the ICU.

According to the DPH, the percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34 percent. The percentage of ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 25 percent.

To date, there have been 937 coronavirus deaths in the county.