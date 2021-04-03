219 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 219 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 186. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.4 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 150 people are hospitalized with the virus. Thirty-eight of them are in the ICU.

Health officials say 45 of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Ninety of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.