219 new cases, 24 new coronavirus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 24 new COVID-19 deaths and 219 new cases in Monroe County on Saturday.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.8 percent. Its seven-day average of new cases is 204 cases per day.

Health officials say the total is 1,024 to date. The dates of the deaths range from December 30, 2020 to February 2, 2021.

According to health officials, 448 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, 113 of them are in the ICU.

“The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 37 percent. The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29 percent,” health officials said.