                                                                                                                         
April 05 2021

207 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 207 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 190. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.4 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 145 people are hospitalized with the virus. Thirty-four of them are in the ICU.

Health officials say 50 of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Seventy-six of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.

