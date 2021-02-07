188 new cases, zero new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public health confirmed on Sunday there are 188 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.6 percent. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 200 new cases per day in Monroe County.

Forty of the new cases are among those who are 19 and younger. Thirty-six of the new cases are among those in their 20s.

Health officials say 428 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, and 101 of them are in the ICU.

The MCDPH said the percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 37 percent.

The percentage of ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 29 percent.