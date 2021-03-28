180 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 180 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 164. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.0 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 147 people are hospitalized with the virus. Thirty of them are in the ICU.

The total number of virus deaths is 1,200.

Forty-three of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Sixty-five of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.