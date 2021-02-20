174 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials confirmed on Saturday there are 174 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new deaths. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.3 percent and the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 149 cases per day.

Health officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, and 63 of them are in the ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the region on a seven-day rolling average is 40 percent.

The percentage of ICU beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 37 percent.