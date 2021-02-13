151 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 151 new COVID-19 cases and zero new virus deaths.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.2 percent. Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 162 new cases per day.

Health officials say 338 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus and 75 of them are in the ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 40 percent. The percentage of ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 35 percent.

Health officials say 33 of the new cases are among those in their 20s. Twenty-eight of the new cases are among those who are 19 and younger.