140 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials in Monroe County confirmed on Sunday there are 140 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new virus deaths.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.8 percent. Its seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 142.

One thousand, one hundred thirty-seven people have died from the virus in Monroe County.

Health officials say 195 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus. Sixty-two of them are in the ICU.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health says the percentage of total hospital beds available in the region on a seven-day rolling average is 40 percent while the percentage of ICU beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 38 percent.

Forty-four of the new cases consist of those ages 20-30. Twenty-three of the new cases are 19 and younger.