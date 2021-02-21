126 new cases, 0 new virus deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 126 more cases of the coronavirus and zero new virus deaths in the county.

The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 142. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.2 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region there are 213 people who are hospitalized and 58 of them are in the ICU.

Health officials say the percentage of total hospital beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 40 percent. The percentage of ICU beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 37 percent.

Thirty of the new cases are among those who are 19 and younger.