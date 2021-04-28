Wheel of Fortune: Home Sweet Home Giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hey Wheel Watchers!

As you may know, this week Wheel of Fortune is giving away a brand new home.

If you are unable to see Wednesday’s episode due to the preemption for Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview, Wheel of Fortune will accept any puzzle solution or word of your choice as an entry into the giveaway.

Please submit your entry for Wednesday’s episode between 6 p.m. tonight and 5:59 p.m. Thursday for it to be valid for the Home Sweet Home Giveaway.

You can enter to win online here.