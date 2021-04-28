Lilac Festival contest: Enter to win a table of 6 on Mother’s Day to see Claudia Hoyser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lilac Festival is right around the corner, and we’re excited to offer you a chance to win a table of six at the Lilac Cafe and Bistro on Mother’s Day to see local musician Claudia Hoyser!

The Lilac Bistro Live Music Bistro and Cafe is a new feature for this year’s Lilac Festival. The performances take place under the Special Events Tent in a socially distanced format with tables of four and six.

The Lilac Bistro will normally be for 21+, but on Mother’s Day, organizers are opening it up to all ages, allowing mothers to enjoy their special day with the ones they love! Plus, every mother will receive a Highland Lilac perfume upon entry compliments of Highland Lilac.

Enter to win:

About Claudia Hoyser

American Country music artist, social media influencer, and hometown favorite Claudia Hoyser is bringing it back to her roots at the 2021 Rochester Lilac Festival.

Claudia has blended her neo-traditional sound with social grace; her musical palette evokes nostalgic feelings through the gift of modern story or can bring on some dusty edge with barnburner flair. Just Announced: Claudia will be opening for Toby Keith and Clay Walker at The California Rodeo in Salinas, CA in 2021.On the heels of the success of her 4 chart singles, Claudia will be releasing her full-length record this summer 2021.

Be sure to tune in for her weekly video series “Hoyser Country Monday” every Monday at 6pm est on Facebook. The series has rallied up over 120 million views! Claudia also has her own coffee, “Hoyser Country Blend,” which can be found chain-wide in Tops Markets, Hegedorn’s, Herrema’s, Breen’s and in many local establishments.

Lilac Festival info

The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends in May:

May 7 – 9

May 14 – 16

May 21 – 23

More information, tickets, and registrations for this year’s Lilac Festival events:

More from the organizers

New Offerings:

Lilac Mini Farmer’s Market: Festivalgoers will be able to buy fresh flowers from Bar Fiore, Lilac Hill wine from Casa Larga Vineyards, favorite fragrance products from Highland Lilac Perfume and official Lilac Festival merchandise, including the 2021 poster and t-shirts.

Returning Favorites: