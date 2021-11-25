Channel 8’s Holiday Gift Giveaway Sweepstakes

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Phones at the table? 71% plan to use theirs during Thanksgiving dinner
Top Stories
Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave
State police make arrest in Wayne County hit-and-run
Gunman caught on video shooting man in front of Bronx home: NYPD
13 popular gifts that are already on sale and could sell out
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Amerks take down first-place Comets
Top Stories
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Saints
McQuaid’s season comes to an end losing to Bennett in the state quarterfinals
Video
McDermott views Thanksgiving game against Saints as chance to bring team closer together
Video
Game over: McQuaid loses state playoff football game delayed by COVID
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Gunman caught on video shooting man in front of Bronx home: NYPD
Top Stories
South Wedge Waddle: Thanksgiving tradition draws hundreds in Rochester neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
More adults having their tonsils removed to cure snoring
Video
13-year-old shot after argument over scooter, witnesses say
Video
Florida man charged with murder, dismemberment of Pennsylvania woman
Video
Weather forecast: Passing rain showers for Thanksgiving
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Holidays
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Destination NY
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
BestReviews
First Responders Spotlight
Veterans Voices
What’s Good
Top Stories
South Wedge Waddle: Thanksgiving tradition draws hundreds in Rochester neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
How you can give back to those in need around Rochester this Thanksgiving
Video
Area businesses stress shopping local this holiday season, in light of inflation and shipping delays
Video
‘Can’t thank them enough’: Bloomfield students rally around classmate’s sister battling cancer
Video
MCC donation drive helps newcomers from Afghanistan settle in Rochester
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Channel 8’s Holiday Gift Giveaway Sweepstakes
Contests
Posted:
Nov 25, 2021 / 09:00 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2021 / 09:28 AM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
2 children dead, 1 in critical condition after ‘terrible and tragic’ crash in Rochester
Video
Update: Sewage nightmare in Penfield comes to an end
Video
Channel 8’s Holiday Gift Giveaway Sweepstakes
Police: Man shot overnight near large party on Jay St. in Rochester
Gunman caught on video shooting man in front of Bronx home: NYPD
350 Rochester Regional Health employees out after refusing COVID-19 vaccination
Video
Two teens arrested after knifepoint robbery in Canandaigua
Video
State police make arrest in Wayne County hit-and-run
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Passing rain showers for Thanksgiving
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center