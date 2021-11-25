Channel 8’s Holiday Gift Giveaway Sweepstakes

UTICA, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of third-period goals, including Sean Malone’s empty-net tally, proved to be the difference as the Rochester Americans (9-6-0-0) defeated the first-place Utica Comets (13-1-0-0) Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The matchup was the fourth of the season between the two clubs and third in a week. The Amerks handed the Comets their first loss of the season after starting with an AHL-best 13-game win streak to begin the season. With the victory, Rochester has won nine of the previous 13 games, and dating back to the 2016-17 campaign, the club has collected at least one point in 30 of the last 49 games against Utica going 24-18-3-4 over that span.