Geva’s Vietgone Sweepstakes

JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A woman in the Town of Java suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries Monday when her Amish Buggy was struck by a pickup truck on Chaffee Road, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a man driving a Ford F350 was coming over a small hill in the road and had the rising sun in his eyes when he struck the buggy, which was also in the eastbound lane.