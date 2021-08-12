Geva Ring of Fire Sweepstakes

*The video forecast above is from News 8 at 4. Tune into News 8 at 5 and 6 for the latest forecast update!*

4 P.M. Update: The threat and window of opportunity for severe weather this afternoon is diminishing as the bulk of strong storms have developed well to our south and east. These storms are also providing an abundance of clouds moving up from the south that are providing the region with some nice shade. The lack of adequate sunshine and lift has provided a mostly dry afternoon on this Thursday.