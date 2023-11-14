ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have a winner of this year’s ACFR Chef of the Year cookoff! Chris Januzzi, chef and partner of Birdhouse Brewery announced as the winner in this year’s ACFR Chef of the Year cook-off on Monday.

As part of the American Culinary Federation Rochester Chapter (ACFR) Chef of the Year (COTY) cook-off, chefs planned and prepared four plates each within an hour and 15 minutes.

Each chef was provided with a station and ingredients available for them to cook their entrées. The chefs were tasked to prepare a full dinner entrée with protein, starch, and vegetable components.

The winning menu created by Januzzi included sauteed fluke, zucchini and sweet potato latke, chickpea pork belly ragu, charred shallot, and lemon butter.

The panel of five judges consisted of COTY Brian Mattice and former COTY title holders: Chefs Michael Macri, Lead Judge Sean Flaherty, Sarah Kelsey, and John Venturo. The dishes are scored based on taste, presentation, use of secret protein, nutritional components, and the chef’s adherence to food safety rules in preparation.