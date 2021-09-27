Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats Sweepstakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York schools are required to submit the number of positive COVID cases to the New York State Department of Health during the 2020-2021 school year. Those numbers were made available on the state's COVID-19 Report Card website.

The site was temporarily taken offline at the beginning of the school year while undergoing updates, making case information unavailable to the public. The site came back online on Monday. On September 23, the DOH said it would be available to the public no later than September 27.