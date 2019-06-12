Stephanie Golden joined the WROC newsroom in May of 2019. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Before coming to Rochester Stephanie has worked as an anchor/reporter/producer in markets located in Ohio, West Virginia and Georgia. She also has experience as a print journalist publishing several pieces for the Fort Worth Star Telegram in Texas.

A Pittsburgh native, Stephanie is loyal to all Heinz products and a die hard Steelers fan. But “under certain conditions” she is willing to root for the Bills. Her favorite food in the Rochester area is pizza from Brooklyn Joes. And while she explores our area, she’s mainly excited for the opportunity to report on the Rochester community and make new friends.