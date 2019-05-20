Thad Brown

Thad has been a sports anchor/reporter with News 8 since August 2000. This is actually his second tour of duty with WROC. Thad worked behind the scenes for WROC a year between 1998 and 1999. Thad also interned under John Kucko during the summers of 1996 and 1997. Before returning to News 8, Thad covered sports for a year at WBNG-TV in Binghamton, NY.

Thad took over as Sports Director in June of 2016 and takes pride in the hard working effort of the News 8 Sports Department to cover the wonderful variety of Rochester’s sports interests, including the Bills, Syracuse University, the Sabres, Section Five and the myriad of local pro teams. Don’t be surprised to see Thad in the trenches with a camera on his shoulder at Ralph Wilson Stadium or a high school near you.

Thad is also deeply connected in the golf community. He’s covered multiple major championships and Rochester’s rising stars. His long running Western NY PGA Tips series helps local professionals teach the game. He’ll also, occasionally, get 18 holes in himself.

Thad was born and raised in Rochester. He played football and lacrosse at Aquinas Institute, graduating in 1994. Thad then earned a BA in Communications from Hofstra University in 1998.

He now lives in Webster with his bride, Tracy, and their beautiful daughter.