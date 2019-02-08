Stacey Pensgen

Chief Meteorologist

Stacey is the chief meteorologist at WROC News 8. A Rochester native and a graduate of Fairport High School, she is proud to be working and forecasting in her hometown.

A figure skater for many years, competitions took Stacey around the world, but it was her love of weather that brought her back to Western New York. After graduating from SUNY Brockport in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology, she worked at 13WHAM-TV as a part time meteorologist and reporter. She then joined the News 8 team in February of 2011. When Stacey isn’t forecasting lake effect snow and summer-time thunderstorms, you can find her on the ice coaching skating, running, or just being lazy!