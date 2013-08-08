Prescott Rossi

News 8 Sports Reporter



Prescott joined the News 8 sports department in December 2011. A native of Albany, NY, he is excited to be back in the Empire State. From October 2009 to November 2011, Prescott was a sports anchor and reporter at WABI, the CBS affiliate in Bangor, ME, where he covered everything from major college hockey to candlepin bowling.



Prescott graduated from Boston University’s College of Communication with a degree in broadcast journalism. Even though he grew up in New York, Prescott was raised a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. Sports are a major part of his life, but when he’s not on the sidelines or in the press box, Prescott loves reading, listening to music, and playing guitar.



While reporting who won and who lost is essential to any sportscast, Prescott believes the stories behind the participants are equally important. If you know of an athlete or story that would make a great feature, connect with Prescott on Twitter at twitter.com/prescottrossi or send him an email at prossi@wroctv.com.