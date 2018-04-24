Morgan Wright joined the Washington, DC, Bureau in March of 2018 from WDVM in Hagerstown, MD, where Morgan was anchor and producer of the station’s Evening News broadcasts.

Morgan began his career as a production assistant with WDVM (then WHAG), where he ran camera, audio, and graphics for his hometown news station. In October of 2014 Morgan was promoted to general assignment reporter. By February, 2015, he was again promoted to Morning News Anchor and Producer.

At WDVM, Morgan covered the 2017 Presidential Inauguration and hosted one-on-one interviews with notables such as WVU President E. Gordon Gee. Morgan also hosted various special news programs covering topics ranging from obesity to immigration to Black history.

In Washington, Morgan covers our local news, regularly interviewing our lawmakers and reporting on politics and policies that affect us here at home.

Twitter: @morganwrightTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/morganwrightreports/