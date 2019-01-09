Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Morgan McKay joined the News 8 team as the State Capitol Correspondent in June of 2017. Her work can be seen in ten television markets across the state from Buffalo to Syracuse to Plattsburgh.

Morgan came to New York from Bozeman, MT where she grew up and also took her first reporting job. She is pretty familiar with snow and is used to reporting in blizzards, including one time when she climbed walls of ice with a GoPro.

She covered city politics while in Bozeman and her most notable stories were while covering the congressional election involving Greg Gianforte, which gained national attention. She also covered city commission each week, where she fell in love with political reporting. Morgan says the reason she has such a passion for these types of stories is because she likes to help break down hard to understand issues and explain how they will be directly affecting you as a resident in New York.

Morgan Mckay graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, California with a B.A. degree in Journalism and Integrated Media with an emphasis in Broadcast. She interned at Fox 11 in Los Angeles while she was attending the university.