Maureen McGuire
News 8 at 5, 6, and 11 Anchor
A native of Rochester and a 20 year veteran of radio and television news, Maureen McGuire enjoyed success in a number of television markets before returning to her hometown in 1997. Maureen is especially pleased to work with groups and organizations that enrich her hometown community, including the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, Lifespan, Gilda’s Club, the Scott Spino Literacy Foundation and Bishop Kearney High School (the latter as an alumna!). Maureen loves the arts, roller coasters, movie theater popcorn, bookstores, watching football on TV, and travel.
