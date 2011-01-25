Mark Gruba

News 8 at Sunrise Anchor



Mark is an award winning journalist with 18 years of experience anchoring and reporting News and Sports. His focus each day is to identify compelling stories and share them over the air and online.

Mark is originally from New Jersey and has worked professionally at television stations in Connecticut, West Virginia and New York. He and his wife Dawn live in Fairport with their three children Holly, Drew and Ashley. The Grubas are active members of Blessed Sacrament Church in Rochester. As a family they enjoy golfing, skiing, and traveling as well as spending time with family and friends.



Contact mgruba@wroctv.com with story ideas.