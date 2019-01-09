Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lia Lando

News 8 at Sunrise Anchor

Lia Lando is no stranger to the Rochester airwaves and NEWS 8 WROC. She and her family moved to Rochester in 2005 from New York City, to be closer to family. Back then, Lia anchored the 10 p.m. news on FOX Rochester and reported nightly for NEWS 8 at 11. After subsequent broadcasting jobs in both Rochester and Buffalo, Lia returned to her first Rochester TV station in the summer of 2018 to co-anchor NEWS 8 at Sunrise with Mark Gruba and Meteorologist Josh Nichols.



She began her broadcasting career at WETM in Elmira, and like many young journalists, Lia was fully prepared to move all over the country and work her way up through various markets. But something happened that changed her plans and a lot of other peoples, too. On 9-11-2001 Her then boyfriend, now husband, was late to work at his office on the 86th floor of 2 World Trade Center. He lost 42 Co-workers that day. Lia decided she was going to NYC to be with him. She went on to work for News 12 Westchester and landed a role on One Life To Live, as Janelle. She also acted in several other TV shows.



Lia also took a couple of breaks from TV to spend more time with her boys. She has 2 sons, Nicholas 14 and Luke, 9. She’s happy to be working a morning shift so she can be home in time to get them off the bus.



Lia is passionate about family and community, and when she’s not bringing you the news, she enjoys running, spending time at Keuka lake, she also loves to sing, and cheer on her sons at their sporting events. She also believes it’s important to communicate and have an open dialogue about topics that impact all of our lives. That’s why she’s asking you to contact her with your story ideas, comments and concerns.

llando@wroctv.com

@lialandotv