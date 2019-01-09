Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kayla Green joined the NEWS 8 team in January of 2019 as a reporter. She graduated from The College at Brockport, SUNY in December of 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and broadcasting with a concentration in media production.

Kayla is from Buffalo and is a huge Bills fan. When she’s not reporting, she loves going to concerts, spending time with friends and family, and being creative through video production and editing.

Kayla is so excited to launch her career here at NEWS 8 and to serve the Rochester community.

You can tweet her at @KaylaGreen04 or email her at kgreen@wroctv.com.