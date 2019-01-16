Josh Navarro joined the News 8 team in January of 2019 and is currently the morning reporter. He covers a variety of stories from overnight breaking news, weather, features and much more.

Recently, Josh traveled with a group of Rochester volunteers to Puerto Rico to document relief efforts after big earthquakes rattled the island. Rochester has the second biggest Puerto Rican population outside of NYC and when he returned, he documented a five part series that aired on WROC.

Prior to News 8, he worked at KHSL in Chico, California where he helped launch/anchored the station’s first ever Spanish newscast.

He also worked along the U.S. Mexico border in South Texas at KVEO. There he covered major issues like drug and human smuggling. While in McAllen, he ventured with Border Patrol on various rides along to show how Mexican Drug Cartels operate in that region. A story that will stick with him forever is when he had the chance to walk with Border Patrol on the dangerous paths many undocumented immigrants take when crossing the Rio Grande during the summer months.

Josh also worked as a reporter for KWES and burned the midnight oil as a producer at KION.

He earned his Bachelor’s in political science from Florida State University and minored in broadcast journalism through the university’s co-op program with Florida A&M University.



During his free time he likes to keep in shape at the gym and try new recipes. Chinese takeout is his favorite, at least for now.