John Kucko

Anchor- News 8 First at 4:00pm



John joined WROC Television Channel 8 as Sports Director for News 8 Now in 1991. He has worked as a sportscaster in the Rochester market since 1989, and has covered the Buffalo Bills four Super Bowl teams, the 1989 US Open and the 1995 Ryder Cup matches at and the 85th PGA Championship at Oak Hill, where he anchored WROC-TV’s coverage of golfs final major. A native of New York, John grew up in Binghamton, and went to college at S.U.N.Y. Oswego. John has been honored with the 1999 Lowell MacMillan Award for Local Sportscasting Excellence. He has also been awarded five times by the Associated Press for Best Sports Coverage, but recalls the highlight of 2006 as being the first to break what would become a major national story- that of Jason McElwain, or “J-Mac.” The autistic senior’s magical night at Greece Athena first aired on WROC-TV a full 24 hours before it was seen anywhere else. The footage that first aired on News 8 Now was eventually voted the EPSN’S ESPY Awards “Best Sports Moment in 2006.” John and his wife, Charla, reside in Penfield with their two daughters.