Weekend Meteorologist

James Gilbert was born and raised in Brighton and fell in love with science in middle school. Weather forecasting became a passion of his in high school and that led him to study Meteorology at Oswego State University.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Meteorology in 2013 along with a minor in mathematics. Later that year he moved south to Charlottesville, Virginia to work as the weekend meteorologist and reporter for WCAV the Charlottesville Newsplex.

After three years in Virginia, James is now back home forecasting and reporting.

James loves to be outside and enjoys camping in the summer. He bikes whenever he can and enjoys playing the new sport of disc golf. Instead of going out to eat, James also enjoys cooking and entertaining. He is happy to be a part of the News 8 weather team.