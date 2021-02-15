YWCA kicks off warm beds initiative as winter storm approaches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YWCA of Rochester kicked off its warm beds initiative

Downtown Rochester will light up orange on Sunday, February 21 in support of women and families experiencing homelessness.

Warm beds is an annual event highlighting the critical role the YWCA plays in providing shelter in the Rochester community.

“With temperatures dropping and so many people struggling to pay rent the Warm Beds Campaign provides a safety net for women and their families. YWCA exists to provide critical services for our most vulnerable community members—especially for women and girls of color. With so many unknowns due to COVID and possible moratoriums on evictions the Warm Beds campaign allows YWCA to plan for the worst and be our best for those who need us most,” Dr. Myra Henry, YWCA President & CEO said in a statement. “Campaign support ensures a warm bed, a hot meal and the services a woman or family needs during times of crisis and trauma. We are here to provide that support and help plan for their future. From day one when a woman walks in our shelter doors we are helping to plan for her permanent home.”

More information about the YWCA’s programs as well as gifts in support of the women and families who call YWCA home this winter can be made here.