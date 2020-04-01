ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, and Rep. Joe Morelle will be in the News 8 studio Thursday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. plus an additional streaming hour on our website from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We want to take your questions about the pandemic straight to the leaders, officials and experts. Send your coronavirus questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.

Your COVID-19 questions for County Executive Bello, Dr. Mendoza, and Rep. Morelle: