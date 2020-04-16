1  of  75
Virtual yoga class will raise funds for staff at URMC

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A local yoga studio is pitching in to help nurses and medical staff at the University of Rochester Medical Center in the latest effort to help those on the frontlines of the outbreak.

Carrie Quill is a guest yoga instructor at Breathe Yoga and also is fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an attending physician and director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital.

“Things that are needed, like more PPE, masks etc., we’re constantly upgrading our masks in the Highly Infection Disease Unit,” Quill said. “I see where these funds are being used every day.”

Breathe is holding a fundraiser through a virtual yoga class on Friday. The money raised will be for URMC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which provides direct support to care providers and the patients they serve.

“Yoga especially is definitely a practice of community and I think right now, especially while we’re all being so disconnected in a way I think there’s a need and a desire to be connected,” Director of Yoga Carly Weis said.

“Doing this community fundraising event is a way for us to not only connect to the cause, but to connect to the health care providers.”

Quill will be talking to the virtual class before the session starts and share with those participating a little bit about what she’s experiencing. She also said she’s seen the resilience among her colleagues and medical staff as they race to aid people who are affected by the virus.

“To be able to share through yoga kind of allowing people and bringing people together to contribute to this fund is really special for me,” Quill said.

To help donate or take the class click here

