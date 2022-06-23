WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the YMCA of Greater Rochester announced they have begun training their staff Thursday before their summer camp period starts.

Trainers said that the training session will last for two weeks and will primarily focus on child abuse prevention, camp programming for kids of all ages and abilities, behavioral management, etc. to create a safe experience.

Officials said the YMCA of Greater Rochester provided over 15,000 weeks of summer camp to local youth and that these camps made a positive impact on youth through building confidence, education and fostering growth.

The YMCA’s summer camp program will begin on June 27.