YMCA creates new youth program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA is developing a new program to help school age children. The program combines math, science and music with physical education and exercise.

It offers community time — where children can discuss how they are feeling during these COVID-19 times. The program will happen in person, but in low numbers in order to maintain safety guidelines.

“Once the governor announced that schools would not be reopening for the remainder of the academic school year, the YMCA really saw the need to make sure that there was a place for youth to help our youth maintain at least wherever they were at in their grade level learning at the time of the shut down,” Jessica Kingsley of the YMCA of Greater Rochester said.

The program will be offered at the following four locations for children ages 5 through 12, beginning on June 1: