YMCA announces center for Equity at Lewis Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester reveled the YMCA Center for Equity at Lewis Street on Tuesday.

The goal of the center is to increase student achievement and empower young people to make positive change in their lives and community.

“We will evolve and change the menu, and will be a different menu on a regular basis — what’s needed? Rather saying here’s the Y, here’s what we’re going to do for the community, we’re asking what we should do. Maybe it took a pandemic to think a little differently, but that’s the way it should be,” President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester George Romell said.

The Center will build upon four ideals: race equity, health equity, sex/gender equity and newcomer/national origin equity. Programming will continue to grow as the Y learns from neighbors what they need and would like to see become of this space. But most pressing is virtual learning.

The YMCA Equity Center at Lewis Street is free to access and open from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to start. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided due to a partnership with Foodlink.