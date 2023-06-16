ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — WROC is joining Nexstar Media Group stations nationwide this weekend in celebrating our company’s Founder’s Day.
Staff took to non-profit Rochester Greenovation’s new Flint Street location as they are preparing to reopen their doors. Volunteer projects included painting, merchandising, drywall, and reorganizing displays in vendor spaces.
Rochester Greenovation says their mission is “to help people reuse things instead of sending them to the landfill and partners with other local non-profits to serve people.”
