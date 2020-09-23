Wreath laying to honor Monroe County deputies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week is sheriff’s week across New York State and in Rochester, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office held a wreath laying ceremony to honor deputies killed in the line of duty.

Members of law enforcement, county leaders and family members gathered at the Civic Center Plaza on South Plymouth Street to pay their respects.

“We feel it fitting to stop and honor the sacrifices of the ones that came before us. Therefore we take time this morning to honor the brave men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while in service to their community,” a speaker said at the event.

The wreath for Wednesday’s ceremony was donated by ESL Federal Credit Union.