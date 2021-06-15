World Elder Abuse Day: Recognizing and talking about the issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is World Elder Abuse Day.

Officials say rates of elderly abuse has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, around one of every six people 60 yers and older have experience some form of abuse in community settings during the past year.

Local advocates and caregivers hosted a conference Tuesday to discuss how to keep the older generations safe, and they say talking about the issues is important.

“It’s so important to talk about elder abuse,” said Debra Kostiw, No Place Like Home Senior Care President. “My mother was a victim and ultimately killed when I started sharing my story, so many people had similar issues and it was just heartbreaking.”

Tips from the National Institute of Aging

Types of Abuse

There are many types of abuse:

Physical abuse happens when someone causes bodily harm by hitting, pushing, or slapping. This may also include restraining an older adult against his/her will, such as locking them in a room or tying them to furniture.

happens when someone causes bodily harm by hitting, pushing, or slapping. This may also include restraining an older adult against his/her will, such as locking them in a room or tying them to furniture. Emotional abuse, sometimes called psychological abuse, can include a caregiver saying hurtful words, yelling, threatening, or repeatedly ignoring the older adult. Keeping that person from seeing close friends and relatives is another form of emotional abuse.

sometimes called psychological abuse, can include a caregiver saying hurtful words, yelling, threatening, or repeatedly ignoring the older adult. Keeping that person from seeing close friends and relatives is another form of emotional abuse. Neglect occurs when the caregiver does not try to respond to the older adult’s needs. This may include physical, emotional, and social needs, or withholding food, medications, or access to health care.

occurs when the caregiver does not try to respond to the older adult’s needs. This may include physical, emotional, and social needs, or withholding food, medications, or access to health care. Abandonment is leaving an older adult who needs help alone without planning for his or her care.

is leaving an older adult who needs help alone without planning for his or her care. Sexual abuse involves a caregiver forcing an older adult to watch or be part of sexual acts.

involves a caregiver forcing an older adult to watch or be part of sexual acts. Financial abuse happens when money or belongings are stolen from an older adult. It can include forging checks, taking someone else’s retirement or Social Security benefits, or using a person’s credit cards and bank accounts without their permission. It also includes changing names on a will, bank account, life insurance policy, or title to a house without permission.

Who Is Being Abused?

Most victims of abuse are women, but some are men. Likely targets are older adults who have no family or friends nearby and people with disabilities, memory problems, or dementia.

Abuse can happen to any older adult, but often affects those who depend on others for help with activities of everyday life — including bathing, dressing, and taking medicine. People who are frail may appear to be easy victims.

Money Matters

Financial abuse is becoming a widespread and hard-to-detect issue. Even someone you’ve never met can steal your financial information using the telephone, internet, or email. Be careful about sharing any financial information over the phone or online — you don’t know who will use it.

In addition to the theft of an older person’s money or belongings, financial abuse also includes:

Financial neglect occurs when an older adult’s financial responsibilities such as paying rent or mortgage, medical expenses or insurance, utility bills, or property taxes, are ignored, and the person’s bills are not paid.

Financial exploitation is the misuse, mismanagement, or exploitation of property, belongings, or assets. This includes using an older adult’s assets without consent, under false pretense, or through intimidation and/or manipulation.

Health care fraud can be committed by doctors, hospital staff, or other health care workers. It includes overcharging, billing twice for the same service, falsifying Medicaid or Medicare claims, or charging for care that wasn’t provided. Older adults and caregivers should keep an eye out for this type of fraud.

What Are Signs of Abuse?

You may see signs of abuse or neglect when you visit an older adult at home or in an eldercare facility. You may notice the person:

Stops taking part in activities he or she enjoys

Looks messy, with unwashed hair or dirty clothes

Has trouble sleeping: Share this infographic and help spread the word about recognizing the signs of elder abuse.

Loses weight for no reason

Becomes withdrawn or acts agitated or violent

Displays signs of trauma, like rocking back and forth

Has unexplained bruises, burns, cuts, or scars

Has broken eyeglasses/frames, or physical signs of punishment or being restrained

Develops bed sores or other preventable conditions

Lacks medical aids (glasses, walker, dentures, hearing aid, medications)

Has an eviction notice for unpaid rent, notice of late mortgage, or home eviction

Has hazardous, unsafe, or unclean living conditions

Displays signs of insufficient care or unpaid bills despite adequate financial resources

If you see signs of abuse, try talking with the older adult to find out what’s going on. For instance, the abuse may be from another resident and not from someone who works at the nursing home or assisted living facility. Most importantly, get help or report what you see to adult protective services. You do not need to prove that abuse is occurring. Professionals will investigate.

Who Can Help?

Elder abuse will not stop on its own. Someone else needs to step in and help. Many older adults are too ashamed to report mistreatment. Or, they’re afraid if they make a report it will get back to the abuser and make the situation worse.

If you think someone you know is being abused — physically, emotionally, or financially — talk with him or her when the two of you are alone. You could say you think something is wrong and you’re worried. Offer to take him or her to get help, for instance, at a local adult protective services agency.

Many local, state, and national social service agencies can help with emotional, legal, and financial abuse.

The Administration for Community Living has a National Center on Elder Abuse where you can learn about how to report abuse, where to get help, and state laws that deal with abuse and neglect. Go to https://ncea.acl.gov for more information. Or, call the Eldercare Locator weekdays at 800-677-1116.

Most states require that doctors and lawyers report elder mistreatment. Family and friends can also report it. Do not wait. Help is available.

If you think someone is in urgent danger, call 911 or your local police to get help right away.