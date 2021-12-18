Winter Wonderland Hikes near Batavia

EAST BETHANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Winter Wonderland hikes are back at the Interpretive Nature Center at Genesee County Park and Forest.

Enjoy the forest during the winter and track animals on a guided hike.

The following Saturdays will go on with or without snow:

January 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

February 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For those 18 years old and over, enjoy the tranquility of the forest at night with hikes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on January 8 and February 12.

Additionally private group snowshoe hikes are available.

If the weather permits snow shoes may be available for rent or you may bring your own. Rent of the shoes are included in the price for the hike, five dollars per person of fifteen per family.

Register for these events by calling (585) 344-1122. For more information you can visit the parks website.