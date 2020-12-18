Willow offers holiday gifts for local families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Thanks to the Willow Domestic Violence Center, some local families will have a special holiday together.

Workers are getting ready to deliver new toys, coats and books to more than 80 familiies in the area. Each familiy is from the shelter, with tranisional housing or court advocacy programs.

“It was the leadership team of the museum and the advancement team partnered together and took on the task of the Amazon wishlist and went to town and had so much fun shopping for the kids knowing that they were going to make Christmas better for this family that has suffered such tragedy this year,” Vice President of the Rochester Museum and Science Center Lisa Ireland said.

“We are all blessed in this crazy pandemic year — with the lives that we have it is our job to step up and do what we can to make the lives of other’s better.”