Willow and Resolve of Greater Rochester merge to expand services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Willow Domestic Violence Center and RESOLVE of Greater Rochester have come together to expand staff clinical expertise and mental health services within Willow.

RESOLVE’s experience providing therapeutic support since 1998 will complement the continuum of services that Willow has been providing to the Greater Rochester region for more than 40 years.

All RESOLVE team members have been offered roles with Willow. The center will take over RESOLVE’s current Eastside counseling space in Penfield. Those involved say the merger will better serve survivors on their journey.

“It makes so much sense. RESOLVE of Greater Rochester has been around for about 22 years providing in depth mental health treatment and Willows been around for decades and really this is about complimentary services,” Interim CEO of Resolve Mary Whitier said.

Willow is the only New York State certified provider of residential and non-residential domestic violence services in Monroe County. Willow provides free and confidential services including a 24/7 Hotline, emergency shelter, counseling, legal services, court accompaniment, mobile advocacy, prevention education and training.

“We worked collaboratively to support survivors in this community for a long time. So joining forces in this way is just another way to ensures survivors are getting access to the support and services they need along their journey,” Willow President and CEO Meaghan de Chateauvieux said.

The merger took effect on July 1.

The merger is the second acquisition made possible by the Fund following the creation of Deaf IGNITE at Willow in August 2020, which integrated their specialized services for Deaf survivors under Willow’s umbrella of programs and network of partners. These strategic partnerships continue to drive Willow’s growth and expansion to promote a broad and diverse community response to domestic violence in a culturally-sensitive and equitable manner.