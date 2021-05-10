White Coat ceremony for Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher College

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A rite of passage this morning for more than 60 students at The Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher College as they took part in the White Coat ceremony.

The ceremony celebrates the successful completion of their first semester at the School and formally welcomes them into the pharmacy profession.

Faculty and students were thankful that the ceremony could be held in person.

“They will wear these white coats as they go out into clinical rotations, into our compounding laboratories, and as interact with patients throughout their four years,” Dean of the Pharmacy School Dr. Christine Birnie said.

“We’re so glad to be in person and actually be able to gather.”

The students were allowed to bring one guest under COVID guidelines.