Whiskey River Pub and Grill donates food to Unity Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some local restaurants which were forced to close amid the COVID-19 outbreak are using their leftover food supplies for the greater good.

That includes Whiskey River Pub and Grill, who this week, donated foot to staff at Unity Hospital.

“The reality of this situation set in as we drove in and saw all of the temporary tents set up in the parking lot,” said the restaurant’s Facebook post. “All of us from Whiskey wish good health to all of you and can’t wait until we see each other again!”