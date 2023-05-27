ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second annual “Wheels on Fire” skate jam took place Saturday, hosted by the Friends of the Roc City Skate Park.

The organization partnered with Teen Empowerment and the City of Rochester to celebrate the skate scene.

Kelly Wilton with Friends of the Roc City Skate Park says the goal of the event is to help fundraise money for at-risk youth in the area.

Events included a high jump contest, tricks for raffle prizes, and skating lessons from local organization Rolling Resettlement.

Wilton says events like these help youth get outside and involved in the community.

“It provides a safe space,” Wilton said. “Everyone here is all a community together. Whether you are on roller skates, a skateboard, a scooter, a bike, we’re here just to help support each other.”