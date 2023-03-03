ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have a look at the layout from City and County Officials’ plans for the annual Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year the impact could be very good for businesses downtown. For a look at how they’re planning ahead.

We may still be a week out from the Parade, but when you walk through some businesses in downtown Rochester, they’re already stocking up and planning how to take advantage of the celebrations. Even if it’s only their first-time being part of it.

Tommy Hong opened up the Taichi Bubble Tea off East Ave. back in September of last year. He has mixed emotions about what to expect for parade day but is getting his place prepared.

“I’m a little excited and a little nervous too,” Hong said. “Because it’s my first year so for our inventory, we always have enough for the day. But I was thinking of getting more staff here in case we got too busy.”

Even if it’s really cold, Hong and his staff have hot meal specials to offer parade goers to keep them willing to hang out.

“We have a hot drink to like milk tea you can make it hot,” Hong explained. “So, you can drink hot tea, but the soup is the best. For the winter and cold days because it makes your body warmer.”

“Weather determines whether people come out downtown,” Michael O’Leary added. “I mean the parade went on for the first time in a couple years last year and it was wonderful. But it was also 20 degrees and snowing.”

Michael O’Leary, who owns Temple Bar and Grill off East Ave., wants to focus on quick drink orders to get as many people as possible to come in and out. While opening several hours earlier.

“We’ll open at 10:30 am and we don’t normally open until 3:00 pm,” O’Leary stated. “We’re planning for a big weekend. Downtown has had its challenges lately with Covid and the violence but I think that is turning around.”

Overall, parade organizers, City and County leaders expect this to be a large turnout for downtown tourism while celebrating those with Irish heritage that made Rochester what it is today.

“There are over 100,000 people in Monroe County who are decedents of Irish Immigrants,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “Who made their home here in America searching for opportunity and that opportunity really helped build our community.”

The route for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at the corner of East and Alexander Street on March 11 at 12:30 pm and ends across the Genesee River. Registration to be in it has now closed, but there are still a lot of other fun events happening along the route which you can learn about by clicking here.