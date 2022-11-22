ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The West Herr family of dealerships wrapped up their food drive ahead of Thanksgiving.

The food drive ran from October 22 through November 12 — and Ben MacDonald, the general manager with West Herr, said they collected over 21,000 canned goods from employees and the community.

On top of the collected canned foods, West Herr officials also announced that over 11,000 turkeys are being donated to families in need throughout Western New York — MacDonald said all of this speaks to the power and kindness of the local communities.

“You know the community always comes around to support events like this and they really bond together,” said MacDonald. “Very recently, they’ve done a wonderful job coming around these community organizations.”

This marks the third year that the West Herr dealerships held this food drive.