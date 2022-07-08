PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been two weeks since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that gave people the right to an abortion — 14 days later, protests are still going on nationwide, including one in Pittsford on Friday.

The protest was organized by a Pittsford student organization attempting to stand up for what they call equal rights.

Deborah Antoniades, a women’s rights activist, came out to the protest to support the student who organized it. She said following the Supreme Court’s decision: “We should all be concerned.”

Tharaha Thavakuma came out with her son to the protest and said she was shocked when she heard the news.

“In a country where everybody is free — justice and freedom for all, right? That’s what our pledge says and all of a sudden, we’re not free,” Thavakuma said. “We have no choice over our body, we have no choice over what we can do with ourselves?”

Antoniades said she’s been protesting in support of women’s rights for years.

“I have been in the streets it seems for so many years fighting for choice, for women’s freedom, for the freedom for women to control their own bodies and not be second-class citizens in this country,” Antoniades said, “It was 1973 that women gained that right and now its been uprooted by an extreme court and it’s scary. I’m worried for the country that my daughter is growing up in and that my grandson’s growing up in. For a number of reasons, I don’t know that they’ll feel welcomed. So, until I can’t do it, I’ll be at rallies and protests like this just to stand up for what’s right.”

Antoniades said this ruling affects more than just women.

“With so many decisions made by the court, well-do white women will be able to get abortions. Women of color, women who live in poverty, those who don’t identify as women will not be able to. It’s so discriminatory on so many levels,” Antoniades said.

Friday’s protest was put on by Diversify-Pittsford, a group of students who are working to give a voice to those of color living in a predominately white town. Co-founder Marcus Bonin said the feeling that he can stand up for what he believes in is why the group was created in the first place.

“Just making it known that us as a community, we won’t stand for that, and change is required,” Bonin said.

Protesters said they won’t stop rallying until the government stops “governing our bodies.”

As of now, abortion access is protected in New York State, but some lawmakers are looking to make it part of the constitution.